Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudeep distances himself from row over 'drug abuse' in Kannada film industry

Noted Kannada film star Sudeep on Tuesday said he was not aware of the industry being in the grip of drug menace and appealed against its portrayal in negative light based on isolated incidents.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:52 IST
Sudeep distances himself from row over 'drug abuse' in Kannada film industry

Noted Kannada film star Sudeep on Tuesday said he was not aware of the industry being in the grip of drug menace and appealed against its portrayal in negative light based on isolated incidents. "I can only say what I know. I am from the film industry.

I really don't know anything about it..," he told reporters days after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a drug trafficking racket here with the arrest of three people. It had said some "prominent musicians and actors" in Karnataka were under its scanner.

The actor, who delivered several hits, said he hardly stepped out of his house once the shooting work was over. "I don't have a large friends circle, so I don't know anything about it," Sudeep, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep said after his visit to the Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru.

The 46-year-old actor appealed to the people not to portray the entire film industry in negative light based on some isolated incidents as it was a vast field, which has been nurtured by legendary people. Meanwhile, film actor and BJP leader Thara Anuradha submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa highlighting the drug menace taking students and youth of the state into its grip.

She insisted that stringent laws such as capital punishment alone can check the problem. Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had appeared before the Central Crime Branch police on Monday in response to summons and was questioned for almost five hours, days after he claimed that many in the industry were into drugs.

He also claimed that at least 15 people in the film industry were involved in peddling and consumption of drugs. While many rebutted his claim, a few of them said they have seen people using drugs.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CCB raids illegal gambling and poker clubs, 60 held

The Central Crime Branch saidon Tuesday that it raided three illegal gambling and pokerclubs here and arrested 60 peopleThe CCB said in a statement that its team led byAssistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraj raided the illegalclubs in Samp...

Olympic giant slalom champion Rebensburg retires at 30

Olympic ski champion Viktoria Rebensburg retired from the sport on Tuesday, saying an injury from last season was keeping her from performing at her best. The 30-year-old German, who won the gold medal in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver ...

Science News Roundup: Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China; COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers virus may impair heart functionsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

German interior minister expects difficult wage negotiations with public sector workers

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he expected difficult wage negotiations with labour unions over the 4.8 pay hike they are demanding for 2.3 million public sector workers in federal government and municipalities. The federal gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020