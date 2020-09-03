Himachal minister tests COVID-19 positive

Himachal minister tests COVID-19 positivePTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:59 IST
Himachal Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, four days ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly
Singh, 70, in a Facebook post urged people who came in his contact recently to quarantine themselves and get tested for the dreaded disease
The legislator from Mandi's Dharampur assembly segment said he had got himself tested after observing primary symptoms. The seven-time MLA expressed hope that he would be cured soon. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly will have a 12-day session from September 7.
