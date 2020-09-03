Kannada film industry drug abuse: CCB summons actress Ragini Dwivedi

Actress Ragini Dwivedi has been summoned by the Central Crime Branch as part of its probe into the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, police sources said on Thursday. While the actress sought time till Monday to appear, the police rejected the plea and directed her to be present on Friday.

"Yes we have issued a fresh notice asking her to appear before us tomorrow itself," a police officer investigating the case told PTI. Earlier in the day, the actress in a series of tweets said she has been summoned, but expressed her inability to depose immediately and sought time till Monday morning.

"I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have. I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police," she tweeted. Dwivedi said her advocates have appeared on her behalf before the police and explained her inability to turn up.

Accordingly, her lawyers had sought time till Monday, which has been rejected by the police. Meanwhile, a man, allegedly involved in drug peddling was arrested.

"One person has been arrested by CCB for involvement in drug peddling. Police custody is being taken for further investigation," a senior police officer said. He added that he has been remanded to police custody for five days.

Drug menace in the Kannada film industry has come to fore after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people here for allegedly storing and supplying drugs to singers and actors here. Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh had claimed that he was aware of the drug abuse in the industry following which he was summoned by CCB and questioned.

He had also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in drug business. Dwivedi, whose family hails from Revari in Haryana, was born in Bengaluru.

She made her debut in Kannada with the movie 'Veera Madakari' in 2009. She shot to fame for her role in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.