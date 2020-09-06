Nuthana Naidu shifted from Karnataka to Anakapalli sub-jail in Visakhapatnam

Film producer Nuthana Naidu, who was arrested in a case of tonsuring a Dalit man, was shifted from Karnataka to Anakapalli sub-jail in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, said the Visakhapatnam police. The film producer was arrested here on Friday and produced in court at Udupi in Karnataka after a Dalit man alleged that Naidu's family harassed him and shaved his head after accusing him of stealing a mobile phone.

"Earlier on August 1, I had left the job. On Friday, I was called and detained for four hours on the pretext of some left out work at the producer's home. I left work due to personal reasons and outraged by this, unexpectedly, the producer's family members called me. Later, I was beaten by the staff and family members," the victim said. A case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered against the accused persons by the police officials.

As per the police, Naidu's wife and six more persons were also arrested in connection to the case. (ANI)