Surprised that Y security given to those who insult Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has slammed the Centre for providing Y security to actor Kangana Ranaut.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:08 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given 'Y' level security by the centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena, or Congress but of BJP and the public too. People of all parties should condemn the person who insults Maharashtra," he said. Earlier in the day, Ranaut took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending Y security to her.

"This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriot's voice. I am thankful to Amit Shah ji. If he wanted, he could've asked me to postpone my visit to Mumbai in view of the circumstances. But he respected the work of a daughter of India," she tweeted in Hindi. The development comes amid an ongoing war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Ranaut following her remarks.

In a video put out on her Twitter handle Ranaut had claimed that Sanjay Raut had called her names. "It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me. Still I will come to Mumbai on September 9."

"Your people are saying they will break my jaw. They will kill me. Kill me, but this country's soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same," she added. Raut, responding to her tweet, had refused to apologise to the actor and said that she should apologise to Maharashtra for her "discrediting" remarks against the state.

Earlier, Ranaut had raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching, and it refusing to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death. The comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

