Bengaluru drug case: CCB searches house of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son
Search is being conducted at the house of Aditya Alva - son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva - in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in the State, said Sandeep Patil, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Joint Commissioner here on Tuesday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:55 IST
Search is being conducted at the house of Aditya Alva - son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva - in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in the State, said Sandeep Patil, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Joint Commissioner here on Tuesday. Earlier on September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani along with her mother were detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said.
The mother-daughter duo were sent to the CCB office situated in Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation. On September 7, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indrajit Lankesh appears before Bengaluru CCB, gives information on drugs consumption in Kannada film industry
Senior Cong MLA raises questions about COVID death figures in Bengaluru
Unlock 4: Bengaluru Metro services to resume from Sept 7, no regular classes in schools, colleges till Sept 30
IndiGo transports 2 bags of plasma from Bengaluru to Srinagar for COVID-19 patient
Bengaluru violence: SDPI offices raided