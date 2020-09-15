Bengaluru drug case: CCB searches house of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son

Search is being conducted at the house of Aditya Alva - son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva - in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in the State, said Sandeep Patil, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Joint Commissioner here on Tuesday. Earlier on September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani along with her mother were detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said.

The mother-daughter duo were sent to the CCB office situated in Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation. On September 7, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. (ANI)