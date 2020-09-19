FROM THE FIELD: Love in the time of COVID
American Faith Blanchard, met South Sudanese refugee and World Food Programme volunteer, Seme Ludanga, while she was working at a camp for displaced people in Uganda two years ago.
In July this year they tied the knot at a physically distanced ceremony in the East African country.
Speaking after the wedding Faith described Seme as a “sweet gift to me”.
