Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blindfolded martial arts master from Andhra smashes 49 coconuts placed around student, creates Guinness World Record

Martial arts master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh from Nellore of Andhra Pradesh have achieved Guinness World Record for smashing 49 coconuts with a Hammer around the person blindfolded within one minute, last month.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:49 IST
Blindfolded martial arts master from Andhra smashes 49 coconuts placed around student, creates Guinness World Record
Martial arts master P Prabhakar Reddy (Right) and his student Boyilla Rakesh.. Image Credit: ANI

Martial arts master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh from Nellore of Andhra Pradesh have achieved Guinness World Record for smashing 49 coconuts with a Hammer around the person blindfolded within one minute, last month. While the master with blindfolded eyes, the student laid beneath, between coconuts. The master broke coconuts by smashing them with a hammer, without causing any harm to the student. Thus the master broke 49 coconuts within one minute. The duo performed this feat on September 15 at Nellore town in Andhra Pradesh. They planned to break 35 coconuts in a minute but crossed that and broke 49 nuts.

"We had been practicing to achieve this record since the last 6 months. In the beginning, we failed to do it. However, after rigorous practice, we made it possible to break the previous record of breaking 35 coconuts in one minute. We are also training our children and students in part of our PM's 'FIT INDIA' movement," P Prabhakar Reddy told ANI. His disciple Boyilla Rakesh said, "This is my honour to break this record along with my master. Actually, it is my first Guinness Record and I am feeling very happy. I hope to achieve more records in the future for my country and make my parents and country proud."

Both Prabhakar Reddy and Boyilla Rakesh are multiple title record-holders in Martial Arts. Master Prabhakar Reddy is the third Indian who trained at Shaolin Temple, China with 29 years of experience. He said that his motto is to make the country proud and also to create awareness regarding physical fitness. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...

Heavy rains kill 12 people in India, damage crops

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday.A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyder...

Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik wrap up shooting for 'The Last Show'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday announced that he has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film The Last Show, with filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik. The Saaransh actor posted a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik on Instagram and termed t...

Australian politician tells inquiry Chinese visa scheme was a scam

An Australian politician at the centre of a corruption probe told an inquiry on Wednesday that he had received envelopes full of thousands of dollars in cash at his parliament office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020