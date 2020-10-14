Left Menu
Cinema halls ready to reopen from tomorrow with all main precautions

Following the Central government's directive, PVR Cinemas prepare to reopen as they aim to build customer confidence catering to the brand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:34 IST
Gagan Kapoor, regional head of Delhi PVR Cinemas speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Following the Central government's directive, PVR Cinemas prepare to reopen as they aim to build customer confidence catering to the brand. The company's revival strategy is primarily aimed at building customer confidence. The theatres will open with the 'Evangelism' phase where people would have the opportunity to experience the enhanced safety features first-hand.

Speaking to ANI, Gagan Kapoor, Regional head of Delhi PVR Cinemas said that theatres will follow safety guidelines announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the global standards defined by the Global Cinema Federation (GCF). "PVR has involved several goodwill screenings for the company's employees, health workers, and the police force and their families, who would later act as evangelists for the brand," said Kapoor.

From ticket booking to ordering food and beverages, PVR is planning to turn the entire cinema contactless through a QR code system. Kapoor said, "The movies will be screened from October 16 and booking will go live from tonight on the PVR Cinemas' website and app, and all other platforms including Bookmyshow, Paytm and Amazon. We would be serving pre-packaged food and beverages through the QR code system."

"We are also sanitising every touchpoint on the premises and have got anti-microbial film handles. Each theatre will be sanitised after every show and will undergo deep cleaning during the night, he said adding, "Amid Covid scenario, cinema halls are completely full-proof and safe. People can come here and watch a movie." PVR Cinemas have invested in training their employees ensuring people feel safe inside the theatre.

Kapoor further said, "The entry and exit will be done row-wise in every auditorium abiding by the social distancing norms." According to the MHA guidelines, we will keep air conditioner temperature between 24 degrees to 30 degrees for people's safety, he added.

The guidelines also suggested cinema halls can open for the viewers again from October 15, and according to the rules, owners have arranged for 50 per cent of viewers to sit in the halls with paperless ticket arrangement as well as sanitisation of all the seats. Outside the cinema hall, masks have also been arranged for visitors entering the food gallery keeping in mind social distancing measures, and all incoming viewers will need to download the 'Arogya Setu' app on their mobile. (ANI)

