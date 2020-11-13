Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cultural Academy in Srinagar pays tribute to late singer Raj Begum

The Cultural Academy paid rich tributes to legendary female singer and Padma Shri award holder Late Raj Begum during a special folk music show here.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-11-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 23:47 IST
Cultural Academy in Srinagar pays tribute to late singer Raj Begum
The special event was organized by J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with an organisation named "AWAAZ" [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Cultural Academy paid rich tributes to legendary female singer and Padma Shri award holder Late Raj Begum during a special folk music show here. The special event was organized by J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with an organisation named 'AWAAZ' (the voice) at Tagore Srinagar where the lovers of folk music and fans of Begum were present.

The purpose of this event was to pay tribute and highlight the role of Begum which she played during her time for the promotion of folk music in Kashmir. Begum was one of the most popular female singers of Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in her titles including the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' and 'Asha Bhosle of Kashmir'.

But, unfortunately, the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' went silent when she breathed her last aged 89 after a prolonged illness on October 26, 2016. So, to remember her contribution in folk music and pay tributes to the iconic singer, Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy organised a wonderful folk music show at Tagore Hall here where the female singers of the Valley sung some popular songs of Begum. Born on March 27, 1927, Begum started her career at an earlier age and later started singing in weddings despite family opposition. But despite the hard efforts, she reached the zenith of popularity in Kashmir at a time when singing for women was a dream.

Begum's fame exploded when her songs were broadcasted from Radio Kashmir which was her basic platform and she captivated the hearts of millions of listeners with her melodious voice. Right from 1947 when she stepped into Radio Kashmir till her retirement in 1986, she was a rage all around the Valley. The melody queen was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2002 and the Sangeet Natak Academy award in 2013. (ANI)

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worst since his hospitalisation

The neurological condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated on Friday and a doctor attending on him said it is the worst in his over one month stay at the hospital where he is admitted. An EEG has shown that there is very li...

UP govt's website for people to celebrate virtual Diwali crashes

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital eventThe website www.virtualdeepotsav.com crash...

Suspected French church attacker carried killer's photo

The suspected Tunisian assailant in an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a French church had a photograph in one of his cellphones of the perpetrator of another attack that shocked France the killing of a schoolteac...

Outside Mogadishu, locusts turn farmland into desert

A rifle on his back, Mohamed Yasin tries in vain to chase away the swarm of yellow-coloured insects that have invaded his farm as his camels mill about nearby.Swarming on the outskirts of Mogadishu, locusts are eating away at Yasins livelih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020