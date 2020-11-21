Naxals kill man at Chhath ghat in Jharkhand's Chatra

Naxals killed a man at a Chhath ghat under the limits of Pathalgada police station in Chatra district here on Saturday morning, Jharkhand police spokesperson Saket Kumar Singh said.

Reportedly, one Mukesh Giri was shot dead by Naxals at a Chhath ghat here. The incident took place when people were celebrating the Chhath festival at the ghat.

According to the police, an investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)