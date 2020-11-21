Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naxals kill man at Chhath ghat in Jharkhand's Chatra

Naxals killed a man at a Chhath ghat under the limits of Pathalgada police station in Chatra district here on Saturday morning, Jharkhand police spokesperson Saket Kumar Singh said.

ANI | Chatra (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:57 IST
Naxals kill man at Chhath ghat in Jharkhand's Chatra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Naxals killed a man at a Chhath ghat under the limits of Pathalgada police station in Chatra district here on Saturday morning, Jharkhand police spokesperson Saket Kumar Singh said.

Reportedly, one Mukesh Giri was shot dead by Naxals at a Chhath ghat here. The incident took place when people were celebrating the Chhath festival at the ghat.

According to the police, an investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP takes stock of ties with allies in Assam

As the BJP begins work on its strategy for the Assam Assembly polls, the state unit appears keen on staking claim to some of the seats held by its key alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad AGP, while its ties are strained with another al...

India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic and energy superpower: Ambani

India needs disruptive solutions in renewable, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies, as well as breakthroughs in renewable energy and innovations in energy storage and utilisation to achieve the twin goals of becoming an economic and ...

Terrorist Masood Azhar's brother was handler of 4 Jaish suicide attackers killed in Nagrota encounter

By Ajit K Dubey Pakistani spy agency ISI had given the task of carrying out a suicide attack on the scale of Pulwama attack to the Jaish-e-Mohammed for which four terrorists were infiltrated into India from Samba sector on November 1819 soo...

MHA approves study to analyse phenomena of radicalisation, suggest changes in UAPA

By Ankur Sharma The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has approved a study to analyse radicalisation in India, suggest practicable solutions to remedy andor prevent the problem and also indicate how the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act can be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020