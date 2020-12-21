Arjun Rampal appears before NCB for questioning in drug case
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:10 IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Earlier, Rampal had sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB. He was summoned by the anti-drug agency to appear before it on December 16.
Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter. NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun
- Gabriella
- Arjun Rampal
- Rampal
ALSO READ
DRDO's Arjun tank demonstrates advanced capability to Army
Arjun Kapoor digs out adorable childhood picture
Arjun Rampal seeks time till Dec 21 to appear before NCB in drug case
Actor Arjun Rampal's partner's brother gets bail in drug case
Actor Arjun Rampal's partner's brother gets bail in drug case