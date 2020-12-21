Left Menu
Arjun Rampal appears before NCB for questioning in drug case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

21-12-2020
Actor Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Earlier, Rampal had sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB. He was summoned by the anti-drug agency to appear before it on December 16.

Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter. NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

