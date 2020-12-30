Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking back at 2020, In Case You Missed It

At UN News, 2020 started with a hope that the year would be one of peace for Syria’s children.  However, in the weeks that followed, the news cycle was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, that not only changed what we covered, but also how we covered UN-related news around the world.

UN News | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:45 IST
Looking back at 2020, In Case You Missed It

Confined to our homes, we continued to inform you about the UN’s work worldwide, with the pandemic adding to a seemingly un-ending list of crises the Organization had to confront and help find solutions for.

Zoom meetings and webinars replaced in-person negotiations, and the General Assembly’s annual debate, the so called “diplomatic Superbowl”, also moved virtual, but we had it covered.

We brought you stories of challenges and of hope, and we took on the “virus of misinformation” in order to help inoculate societies globally through our Social Media-based Verified campaign.

And with this epochal year coming to an end, here’s a look back at the some of our multimedia coverage, with the top five most read, heard and tweeted news stories across our platforms – that did not revolve around the pandemic - #InCaseYouMissedIt

Since Christmas Eve, we’ve been featuring some more in-depth pieces on how the coronavirus has changed the world.

For full coverage through the year, click here. And from all of us here, have a safe, healthy, happy and successful 2021.

STORIES

1. Yemen: ‘Hanging on by a thread’, UN chief requests funding to meet staggering humanitarian crisis

IOMA displaced family in Marib, Yemen, carries a winter aid package back to their shelter.

2 June 2020 – More than five years of conflict have left Yemenis “hanging on by a thread, their economy in tatters” and their institutions “facing near-collapse”, the UN chief told a virtual pledging conference on Tuesday, calling for a demonstration of solidarity with some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable. Read more...

,

2. Use of religious beliefs to justify rights violations must be outlawed, says UN expert 4. UN Secretary-General calls for domestic violence ‘ceasefire’ amid ‘horrifying global surge’

3. As famines of ‘biblical proportion’ loom, Security Council urged to ‘act fast’ 5. Extraordinary ‘megaflash’ lightning strikes cover several hundred kilometres, smashing records

,

AUDIO

1. PODCAST SPECIAL: Nations United, hosted by Julia Roberts

UN Photo/Cia PakThe Sustainable Development Goals projected onto UN Headquarters, New York.

21 September 2020 – In the midst of COVID-19, we have an historic opportunity to look at the world as it is, based on the facts, and then focus on collective solutions, according to a special project undertaken by the United Nations this year to mark its 75th anniversary, and the fifth anniversary of the game-changing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Tune in to this special edition of our Lid is On podcast - Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times, hosted by Hollywood great, Julia Roberts. Listen here...

,

2. UN peacekeepers stand with Lebanese in aftermath of Beirut blast 4. Biodiversity must ‘move up international agenda’, following Australia bushfires

3. From child bride to UN human rights officer: one Iraqi woman’s journey 5. Solidarity through song: Tongan musician hails Pacific Unite Concert

,

TWITTER

Screenshots from TwitterTop five tweeted news stories on @UN_News_Centre

VIDEO

Click here to view the playlist.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddins car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associat...

FACTBOX-First found in UK and South Africa, COVID variants cross the world

Two variants of the coronavirus, first found in Britain and South Africa and more transmissible than the original, are spreading across the world.The World Health Organization says there is not enough information to determine whether the va...

Nepal seeks India's help to procure COVID-19 vaccines for 20 per cent of its population: Report

Nepal has sought Indias help to procure COVID-19 vaccines for around 20 per cent of its population, as the Himalayan nation ramps up its efforts to contain the deadly virus that has killed more than 1,800 people and infected over 260,000 ot...

Ugandan police use tear gas to disperse crowd protesting arrest of opposition candidate - witness

Police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd protesting against the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine and his campaign team on Wednesday, a witness said.They are firing even now to disperse people gathering on roads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020