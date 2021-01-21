Left Menu
TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkatrao released by police

TDP leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkatrao who was arrested yesterday, was released by the police late last night.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:01 IST
Kimidi Kala Venkatrao was arrested on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

TDP leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkatrao who was arrested yesterday, was released by the police late last night. Kimidi Kala Venkatrao was arrested from his residence in the Rajam town, Srikakulam district yesterday, in connection with a clash between YSRCP and TDP workers in Ramateertham earlier this month.

According to the police, On January 2, Rajyasabha MP Vijayasai Reddy had filed a complaint at Nellimarla Police Station and Kimidi Kala Venkatrao Venkatrao was included as an accused in the case. Venkatrao has been arrested in connection with the case of a scuffle at Ramateertham on January 2. On that day, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy had visited Ramateertham Lord Ram temple where the almighty's idol was desecrated.

"Vizianagaram rural circle inspector who is the investigating officer, in the case, has called Venkatrao many times for inquiry of the case but Venkatrao did not respond. In that wake, the Circle Inspector has called on Venkatrao, enquired him, later served notices to him and sent him," said Vizianagaram district SP B Rajakumari has spoken regarding detention and release of Kala Venkatrao. "Kala Venkatrao was called on as part of investigation only. As he is one of the accused, he was called on for inquiry," she added.

There was a clash between workers of both parties. Based on the complaints by YSRCP activists, the police have arrested seven people, against whom evidence was available. Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

