Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh launches trailer of 'Fauji Calling' film

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched the trailer of the film 'Fauji Calling', an upcoming Hindi film showing the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of a family member in a war.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:22 IST
Rajnath Singh launches trailer of 'Fauji Calling' film
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the team of 'Fauji Calling' in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched the trailer of the film 'Fauji Calling', an upcoming Hindi film showing the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of a family member in a war. Defence Minister launched the trailer of the film on the eve of Republic Day eve in an event which was attended by the cast of the lead film, Sharman Joshi and Bidita Bagh, and director Aaryaan Saxena.

"I want to congratulate the team of Fauji Calling. It will be a source of inspiration for youth and it will be successful in invoke feelings of patriotism. I am sure of this," Singh said. "This film tells the story of a soldier and his family. A soldier's family plays a big role in his bravery and I am sure the people of the country will like the film. It will invoke the feeling of respect for Jawans. I would wish the best for the film," he added.

The trailer of the film which was released today shows how a little girl, who loses her father in the war deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. From the trailer, it is apparent that the movie is highlighting the plight of a soldier's family and the sacrifices they have to make for the nation. "Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it," a quote was featured in the trailer.

The film will release on February 25, 2021, and the movie is produced by Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions and presented by S Block. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. military

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move that fulfills a campaign promise and will be cheered by LGBTQ adv...

Steroid should still work on new COVID variant - English medical official

A cheap steroid drug that can help save the lives of patients with COVID-19 should work on patients infected with the new more infectious variant of the coronavirus found in Britain, a senior medical official in England said on Monday. Dexa...

Nepal political crisis: Police, protestors clash near PM residence

Nepal Police had to use water cannons on civil society activists, who were protesting against the dissolution of Parliament near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli residence at Baluwatar on Monday, leaving dozens injured. The group of civil socie...

Maha: Assistant commissioner of textiles held in bribery case

An assistant commissioner oftextiles was arrested on Monday here in Maharashtra inconnection with a bribery case, the Anti-Corruption BureauACB said.A PA to commissioner of Textiles was already arrestedon November 11 for demanding a bribe o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021