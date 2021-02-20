Left Menu

Jaipur Airport Customs seizes gold worth more than 70 lakhs

Customs has seized 1.5 kilograms of foreign marked gold worth more than Rs 70 lakhs at the Jaipur International Airport (JIA) on Saturday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:04 IST
Gold seized from the accused. Image Credit: ANI

Customs has seized 1.5 kilograms of foreign marked gold worth more than Rs 70 lakhs at the Jaipur International Airport (JIA) on Saturday. The customs officials at JIA intercepted Shrawan Kumar (26), who came from Sharjah by flight no. G9 435, and recovered the gold from him in the form of two pieces, weighing approximately 750 grams each

As per the customs officials, the gold was concealed in his shoes. "The accused said that the gold was to be delivered to a person unknown to him," said the officials.

The gold is valued at Rs 70,62,796. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

