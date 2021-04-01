Prakash Javadekar announces recipient of 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar today announced the recipient of the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award for 2019 will be conferred to legendary actor Shri Rajinikanth. It will be presented on 3rd May, along with the National Film Awards.

Announcing the award in New Delhi, the Minister said that the choice was unanimously made by the members of the Jury, which the Government accepted. The jury consisted of five members.

Advertisement

Ms Asha Bhosle Shri Mohanlal Shri Biswajit Chatterjee Shri Shankar Mahadevan Shri Subhash Ghai

Speaking on the achievements of Shri Rajinikanth, the Minister said that he is an iconic actor who has ruled the hearts of Indians for over fifty years. The Minister congratulated the legendary actor on the achievement.

(With Inputs from PIB)