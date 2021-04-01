Left Menu

'A true legend': Amit Shah congratulates Rajnikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated megastar Rajinikanth after it was announced that he will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:40 IST
'A true legend': Amit Shah congratulates Rajnikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Union Home MinisterAmit Shah and megastar Rajnikanth. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated megastar Rajinikanth after it was announced that he will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019. "Rajnikanth ji is a true legend, a versatile actor, whose acting and cinematic talent has millions of fans across the world. I join our countrymen in congratulating Shri @rajinikanth Ji for being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others also extended congratulations to the actor from Tamil Nadu for the honour. "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," PM Modi had tweeted.

Upon the announcement of the honour, Rajnikanth had tweeted, "My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected and dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty." The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019.

The Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in film and is awarded by the government. The recipient of the 2018 award was Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth's close friend and co-star from Hum. The 70-year-old star has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following. The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film 'Annaatthe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Nationals' home opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Washington Nationals home opener against the New York Mets scheduled to be played on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said.The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their player...

Punjab CM expresses grief over demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal. He also condoled the bereaved family members of him.Saddened to hear of Prof. Kulwant Singh Grewal Jis demise. He w...

40 injured as crowded mini-bus overturns in Jammu

At least 40 people were injured on Thursday when an overcrowded mini-bus turned turtle in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.The passenger bus was on its way to Mazama from Balli in Akhnoor area when its driver lost control of the vehic...

TN Guv congratulates Rajini on being chosen for Dada Saheb Phalke award

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday congratulated actor Rajinikanth on being chosen by the Centre for the Dada Saheb Phalke award, saying his contribution to Indian Cinema has been of an iconic quality and variety. In his gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021