Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, who has been in West Bengal for the last three days campaigning for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has extended her visit till April 11.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:08 IST
West Bengal polls: Jaya Bachchan extends campaign visit till April 11
Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, who has been in West Bengal for the last three days campaigning for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has extended her visit till April 11. According to TMC sources, the four-term Samajwadi Party MP will do roadshows and rallies from April 8 to 11.

Jaya reached the state on April 5 ahead to bat for the TMC in the ongoing assembly elections. During her visit, she heaped praise on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the TMC supremo is "fighting against all atrocities" and her rivals have not been able to break her resolve "to make Bengal the best in the world". After her initial rallies, there were requests from many candidates for roadshows and other events. She will be campaigning on Thursday in the Howrah district.

The polls are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, and Sanjuka Morcha comprising Left parties, Congress, and ISF. The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

