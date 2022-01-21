Left Menu

Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as CMD of Air India

Vikram Dev Dutt, an 1993-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, an official statement from Air India informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:45 IST
Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as CMD of Air India
Vikram Dev Dutt. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Dev Dutt, an 1993-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, an official statement from Air India informed on Friday. Dutt takes over from Rajiv Bansal, Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who was at the helm of Air India so far, the release said.

Dutt has been appointed the Air India CMD in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. Prior to this assignment, Dutt was serving as the Principal Secretary of the Services Department in March 2021.

Earlier, he was appointed as Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in June 2020, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022