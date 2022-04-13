Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on selection trials of Para taekwondo athletes for Asian Games

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea moved by Para Taekwondo Association (India) seeking a directive for conducting selection trials of athletes for the upcoming Asian Games in China.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea moved by Para Taekwondo Association (India) seeking a directive for conducting selection trials of athletes for the upcoming Asian Games in China. The petition has also sought an order declaring India Taekwondo incompetent for the selection of Para Taekwondo athletes for world championships.

The petitioner further sought a direction from Centre and India Olympic Association (IOA) to create a proper body for conducting trials and selection of sportspersons for national and international championships for Taekwondo. Justice Yashwant Varma issued notice to the Centre, India Taekwondo, IOA and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on the petition moved by Para Taekwondo Association (India). The Counsel appeared for Centre sought time to take instruction in the matter. Court has listed the matter for hearing on May 19, 2022.

Advocate Prabhat Kumar and Anjali Jain counsel for petitioner submitted that the petitioner is a duly recognised body for selection of Para Taekwondo athletes by Paralympic Committee of India and World Taekwondo Federation. Counsel for petitioner also submitted that India Taekwondo, contrary to the established procedure and the guidelines of World Taekwondo Federation, cut all ties with the petitioner and declared its own selection trials for various championships.

Once a body is banned by this honourable Court to conduct any selection trials for the able-bodied athletes, it cannot be allowed to do so for the differently-abled athletes as well, the petition stated. It is also stated that the petitioner needs to conduct selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games in China in September 2022, for which the trials have to start by the month of May. The petitioner can only do so once this court gives directives in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

