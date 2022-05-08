Left Menu

Bihar: Singer gangraped by three men in Patna

Three men allegedly gangraped a singer from Jehanabad district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar in Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-05-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 06:50 IST
Bihar: Singer gangraped by three men in Patna
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men allegedly gangraped a singer from Jehanabad district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar in Bihar. The woman was called to perform in a wedding ceremony that took place at Jyoti Baba Path under Ramkrishna Nagar police station in Patna.

According to the police, the three men took the woman in a seperate room and allegedly gangraped her. The singer somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused, reached another room and closed the door from inside and later, called the police.

The police reached the spot and arrested all the three men and also recovered a gun from the accused persons. "Three people committed the gangrape with the singer who came to participate in the cultural programme. The woman was familiar with the accused from the past. All three men have been arrested," said Patna Senior Suprintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022