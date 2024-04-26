Left Menu

Morocco tenders for 400 MW wind farm

Morocco's renewable energy agency Masen launched a pre-qualification tender on Thursday for a 400 megawatt wind project in the country's north. Morocco aims for renewables to represent 52% of installed capacity by 2030 from 37.6% now, mostly through investments in solar and wind plants.

Morocco's renewable energy agency Masen launched a pre-qualification tender on Thursday for a 400 megawatt wind project in the country's north. The tender for the wind farm, known as Nassim Nord, asks developers to submit pre-qualification bids by June 24 to finance, build and operate the wind park.

The project comprises a 150 MW wind project in the northern provinces of Fahs Anjra M'diq-Fnideq and a 250 MW wind farm in the provinces of Tangier and Tetouan. Morocco aims for renewables to represent 52% of installed capacity by 2030 from 37.6% now, mostly through investments in solar and wind plants.

