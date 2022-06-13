Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth arrested after his medical reports confirm drug consumption

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested on Monday after his medical reports confirmed that he had consumed drugs, a police official said. Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police earlier in the day for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night.

Bengaluru City police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody." Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted.

"Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled. Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

"Hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs," added DCP East. As of now, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor is in police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)