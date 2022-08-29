Former TDP leader joins YSRCP in presence of Andhra CM

Ganji Chiranjeevi, a former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday.

Chiranjeevi is from Mangalagiri constituency. The Chief Minister welcomed him.

Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)