Former TDP leader joins YSRCP in presence of Andhra CM
Ganji Chiranjeevi, a former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday.
29-08-2022
Chiranjeevi is from Mangalagiri constituency. The Chief Minister welcomed him.
Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao were also present on the occasion. (ANI)
