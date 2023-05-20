Left Menu

'The Kerala Story' screened at FTII amid protest by group of students

Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal governments order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:46 IST
'The Kerala Story' screened at FTII amid protest by group of students
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A special screening of ''The Kerala Story'' was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

Despite the heavy police force deployed at the venue, FTII Students' Association (FTIISA) staged a protest claiming the student community was not informed about the show.

The screening, organised by MITEE Film Society, was scheduled to start at 9.30 am but it was delayed by an hour, sources said.

The demonstration was held outside the main theatre during which slogans were raised amid the beating of drums.

One of the protesting students claimed, ''We are against this screening as the student community of the institute was not informed''.

''The Kerala Story'' director Sudipto Sen visited the campus and interacted with protesting students.

''Some students were not allowed to enter the theatre. We spoke with students. No law and order situation was created on the campus. We didn't select FTII. We came here since we were invited,'' Sen said.

''The Kerala Story'' depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). It is produced by Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures.

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was released in theatres on May 5.

The movie was banned by the West Bengal government on May 8, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023