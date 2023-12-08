Google Doodle Honors Pinisi, the Art of Boatbuilding in South Sulawesi

Today, Google commemorates Pinsi, a significant milestone in Indonesian boatbuilding history. In 2017, pinisi secured its place on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a tribute to the art of boatbuilding in South Sulawesi.

The roots of Indonesian boatbuilding trace back thousands of years, but it was in 1906 that sailors in South Sulawesi crafted the first modern pinisi boat. By drawing inspiration from European rigging styles and innovatively removing the central stern post, these sailors discovered a way to enhance the speed of the boats. This innovation proved to be a game-changer for transporting cargo and people efficiently. The distinctive design features a large hull extending over the front of the ship, creating a majestic appearance. Although pinisi boats gained popularity over the years, the most renowned community of these boats remains in Sulawesi.

In the 1980s, a new chapter unfolded for pinisi boats with the introduction of engines. Over years of oral transmission, the blueprint for these boats was officially codified in the 1990s. The legacy of South Sulawesi's boatbuilding continues to make waves, with pinisi boats now being a preferred choice for fishing trips and tourism expeditions.

The term "pinisi" literally refers to a type of rigging, specifically the configuration of masts, sails, and ropes on Indonesian sailing vessels. A pinisi carries seven to eight sails on two masts, arranged like a gaff-ketch with "standing gaffs." Unlike most Western ships, the main sails are not raised by spars but are "pulled out" like curtains along the fixed gaffs at the center of the masts.

Originally built by the Konjo-speaking people of Ara in the Bulukumba regency, South Sulawesi, pinisi-rigged ships were widely used by Buginese and Makassarese seafarers as cargo vessels. These vessels played a vital role in Indonesia's traditional trading fleet until the eventual shift towards motorization in the 1970s and 1980s.

Despite the eventual disappearance of wind-powered transport, the term "pinisi" now commonly refers to various types of wooden ships in Indonesia. The 2017 UNESCO inscription as "The Art of Boatbuilding in South Sulawesi" solidified pinisi as the best-known Indonesian sailing vessel, emphasizing its cultural significance.

The popular spelling "phinisi" emerged in an attempt to mimic the Indonesian pronunciation of the word. Notably, 'Pinisi' became the tagline for the UNESCO inscription, highlighting its recognition as a key element in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Today, the celebration of Pinsi through the Google Doodle brings attention to the rich maritime heritage of South Sulawesi and the enduring legacy of pinisi boatbuilding.