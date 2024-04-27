Signing the war in Gaza: Overcoming deafness and displacement
UN News | Updated: 27-04-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 06:30 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Climate verdict for Swiss women a warning for European states, oil industry
Blue-chips power European stocks higher on rate cut hopes
European court ruling puts cautious Swiss in climate bind
European court decision shows that a safe climate is a human right, former UN rights chief says
Shell, Friends of the Earth each say European climate ruling backs their view in Dutch case