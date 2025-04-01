India’s ‘Stream-Story’ Wins Intangible Heritage Award at Cinéma du Réel 2025

Paris became the stage for a remarkable moment of cultural recognition when Stream-Story, a poetic and visually stunning Indian documentary, received the Mention Spéciale – Prix du Patrimoine Culturel Immatériel 2025 (Special Mention – Intangible Cultural Heritage Award 2025) at the prestigious Cinéma du Réel festival. This accolade shines a global spotlight on India’s enduring yet often overlooked intangible cultural practices.

Produced by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), under the aegis of India’s Ministry of Culture, Stream-Story was lauded for its moving portrayal of traditional knowledge systems and community-led heritage. The award, supported by the Direction Générale des Patrimoines et de l’Architecture under the French Ministry of Culture, honours cinematic works that go beyond documentation to celebrate oral histories, rituals, folklore, and indigenous practices around the world.

A Cinematic Journey into India’s Living Water Heritage

At its core, Stream-Story is a lyrical and immersive meditation on kuhl, the ancient water channels of Himachal Pradesh. These irrigation networks, carved with meticulous care along the contours of mountain terrain, have been nurtured for centuries by local communities. They are not only feats of traditional hydrological engineering but also carriers of stories, social customs, spiritual beliefs, and ecological wisdom.

The film reveals how these living water systems form the arteries of village life—connecting people to one another, to their environment, and to the rhythm of seasonal cycles. In Stream-Story, water becomes both a literal and metaphorical stream of continuity—linking past and present, tradition and adaptation, nature and culture.

With breathtaking visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and deeply intimate narratives from the local communities, the documentary invites viewers to experience the landscape as a living, breathing repository of memory and meaning.

Recognition of IGNCA’s Pioneering Work

Receiving the award in Paris, Prof. Achal Pandya, Head of the Conservation Division at IGNCA, expressed deep gratitude and pride:

“This international recognition is a proud achievement for IGNCA, an institution dedicated to preserving India’s vast artistic and cultural legacy. Stream-Story not only elevates a lesser-known yet vital part of India’s heritage but also reaffirms the power of cinema as a living archive—one that does not merely document but immerses, interprets, and evokes.”

This honour marks a milestone for both IGNCA and the broader landscape of Indian documentary cinema. It reflects a growing international appreciation for the nuanced ways in which intangible heritage is woven into the everyday lives of people—and the urgent need to preserve it before it disappears.

A Film Paired with Scholarship

What makes Stream-Story especially unique is that it doesn’t stand alone. Accompanying the film is a beautifully designed companion book, published by IGNCA. The volume deepens the themes of the documentary, presenting a multidisciplinary exploration that combines oral histories, archival research, ethnographic fieldwork, visual storytelling, and environmental philosophy.

Together, the film and book form a cultural diptych, offering both an aesthetic and intellectual journey into the world of kuhl. They showcase how tradition is not static but dynamic—shaped by centuries of adaptation, negotiation, and community care.

A Global Moment for Indian Cultural Cinema

The recognition of Stream-Story at Cinéma du Réel—one of the world’s most respected platforms for creative nonfiction—heralds a new chapter for Indian cultural cinema. It highlights the powerful role of films not just as entertainment or reportage, but as vessels of preservation, education, and global dialogue.

In a world rapidly modernizing, Stream-Story urges viewers to pause and reflect on the wisdom of traditional systems—how they hold clues for ecological sustainability, cultural continuity, and social cohesion.

As India continues to champion its intangible heritage on the global stage, Stream-Story serves as both a wake-up call and a celebration: a beautifully crafted reminder that within the quiet flow of an ancient water channel, entire civilizations have left their whispers. And if we listen closely, we just might hear the stories still streaming.