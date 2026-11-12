From Olivewood to Glass: Bethlehem Exhibition Gives Palestinian Crafts a New Future

Bethlehem is celebrating its rich cultural heritage through a travelling exhibition that brings traditional Palestinian craftsmanship into the spotlight, connecting generations of skilled artisans with contemporary designers. The exhibition, titled "Living Hands: Heritage and Design in Dialogue," opened at the Bethlehem Peace Center on 10 November 2026, following its first presentation in Al-Bireh. Organised in collaboration with the Bethlehem Municipality and supported by UNESCO and the European Union, the exhibition showcases how traditional skills can inspire modern creations and provide new opportunities for local craftspeople.

The initiative was highlighted in UNESCO's article "Living Hands arrives in Bethlehem: artisans and designers reimagine six endangered Palestinian crafts," published on 11 November 2026. The exhibition presents the results of the project "Preserving Endangered Traditional Crafts and Enhancing Employability in the Creative Sector in Palestine," which explored the challenges facing traditional crafts and supported efforts to protect their cultural and economic value. The publication is an official UNESCO report rather than an academic research paper published in a scientific journal, documenting practical efforts to preserve cultural traditions and strengthen creative livelihoods.

Six endangered Palestinian crafts are at the heart of the exhibition, including glassblowing, pottery, olivewood carving, mother-of-pearl inlay, traditional loom weaving and bamboo or reed weaving. Bethlehem holds particular importance because olivewood carving and mother-of-pearl inlay have shaped the city's cultural identity and supported local families for generations. A sharp decline in tourism has placed considerable pressure on these traditional industries, making initiatives that connect artisans with new markets and younger generations increasingly important.

Six Traditional Palestinian Crafts Find New Life Through Modern Design

The Living Hands exhibition brings together two years of collaboration between experienced artisans and contemporary designers who explored ways to preserve traditional techniques through creative product development. Visitors can discover handmade objects, experimental designs and practical products that combine inherited knowledge with modern styles suited to changing consumer preferences. The exhibition demonstrates that traditional craftsmanship can remain meaningful in contemporary life when artisans receive opportunities to develop new ideas without losing the cultural identity behind their work.

Olivewood carving and mother-of-pearl inlay receive particular attention because of their close connection to Bethlehem's history, religious tourism and local economy. Families and workshops have passed down these intricate techniques through generations, creating decorative pieces and everyday objects that reflect the city's artistic heritage. Declining visitor numbers have reduced opportunities for many craftspeople to sell their products, highlighting the need for creative partnerships that introduce Palestinian craftsmanship to broader audiences.

The exhibition's opening included a traditional crafts market where visitors could meet artisans, learn about their techniques and purchase handmade products. The market featured both traditional pieces and newly developed designs, allowing visitors to see how established craftsmanship can inspire fresh artistic expressions. Direct interaction with makers provided an opportunity to appreciate the time, skill and cultural knowledge involved in producing objects from wood, glass, clay, mother-of-pearl, wool and reeds.

UNESCO and European Union Support 27 Creative Heritage Projects

The exhibition features work developed through 27 creative projects that brought Palestinian artisans and designers together to explore new possibilities for traditional craftsmanship. The broader initiative involved 24 artisans, 43 designers, seven associations and one academic institution across 13 Palestinian cities and villages. Their collaboration resulted in functional objects, prototypes and design concepts that demonstrate how traditional techniques can contribute to contemporary creative industries.

Funded by the European Union, the project examined the economic value chains of six endangered crafts to understand the challenges affecting their survival and commercial sustainability. The initiative contributed to documenting these traditions in the Palestinian National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, strengthening efforts to recognise and preserve the knowledge associated with each craft. Artisans, designers and participating associations received financial and technical support to develop products, improve professional skills and explore opportunities for sustaining their work.

George Joseph, Head of the Culture Unit at UNESCO's Ramallah Office, described Living Hands as a tribute to the artisans whose work carries Palestinian history and cultural memory. He emphasised that the purpose of connecting craftspeople with designers is to create something new without stripping traditional objects of their identity and meaning. The project reflects an approach to cultural preservation that values both inherited craftsmanship and the creative possibilities that emerge when different generations work together.

Young Designers Learn Traditional Skills from Master Artisans

An important part of the initiative is CREATE, an educational component implemented by the Faculty of Art, Music and Design at Birzeit University. The programme brought students and young designers into direct collaboration with experienced artisans, allowing them to learn traditional techniques through practical training and creative projects. These experiences helped younger participants understand the cultural importance of craftsmanship and explore how inherited skills can be incorporated into contemporary design.

Working alongside master artisans gave students opportunities to understand the materials, techniques and careful processes involved in producing traditional Palestinian objects. Designers contributed fresh perspectives on functionality, presentation and consumer preferences, creating exchanges that benefited both established craftspeople and emerging creative professionals. The collaboration encouraged knowledge-sharing across generations and offered young people an opportunity to develop careers connected to Palestinian cultural heritage.

Serge Maraite, Head of the Governance Section at the European Union Representative Office, highlighted the importance of keeping cultural traditions active through practice, innovation and opportunities for younger generations. His remarks emphasised that young people should have the freedom to preserve their heritage and build their professional futures without having to choose between the two. Supporting creative education and employment opportunities can help traditional crafts remain economically relevant and encourage younger generations to carry these skills forward.

Bethlehem Exhibition Highlights the Future of Palestinian Cultural Heritage

The Bethlehem opening brought together representatives of UNESCO, the European Union, local authorities, educational institutions and the artisans involved in the project. Rania Malki Al-Bandak, Director of the Bethlehem Peace Center, welcomed participants on behalf of Mayor Hanna Hanania and recognised the contributions of the Ministry of Culture, Birzeit University and other project partners. The gathering reflected the importance of cooperation between cultural institutions, government authorities and creative communities in protecting traditional knowledge.

The exhibition also highlights the economic challenges facing Palestinian craftspeople, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on tourism and the sale of handmade products. Developing modern designs, improving professional skills and reaching new markets can offer artisans opportunities to sustain their businesses without abandoning the techniques that define their cultural heritage. UNESCO's initiative demonstrates how cultural preservation and economic development can support each other through practical investment in local creativity and craftsmanship.

Living Hands: Heritage and Design in Dialogue will remain open at the Bethlehem Peace Center until 25 November 2026, welcoming visitors from Monday to Saturday between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. The exhibition offers an opportunity to explore Palestinian cultural traditions, discover contemporary interpretations of endangered crafts and appreciate the work of artisans who continue to preserve inherited skills. Through its combination of heritage protection, creative education and economic support, the project highlights the potential of traditional craftsmanship to strengthen cultural identity and create opportunities for future generations.