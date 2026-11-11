World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

Scientific discoveries have transformed healthcare across the world, helping people live longer, preventing deadly diseases and making effective treatments available to millions of families. The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new global initiative called Together for Science and Health, bringing more than 240 organizations together to strengthen public trust in science and encourage the use of reliable scientific evidence in healthcare decisions. The movement seeks to build stronger connections between researchers, governments, institutions and communities so that scientific progress can improve people's health and support development across different countries.

The initiative was officially introduced on World Science Day for Peace and Development, with 12 events organized across countries and regions to bring attention to the importance of scientific cooperation and public confidence in research. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading the launch, highlighting the need for countries and institutions to work together on shared health challenges. The movement is also closely connected with the Paris Peace Forum, an important international platform for diplomacy and cooperation that reflects France's commitment to bringing global partners together.

At a time when artificial intelligence and rapidly changing digital technologies are transforming how people receive health information, building confidence in trustworthy scientific evidence has become increasingly important. Many individuals encounter medical advice through social media, online platforms and digital tools, making clear scientific communication essential for understanding health risks and choosing reliable information. WHO believes that stronger cooperation between scientific institutions and society can help people make informed health decisions and ensure that discoveries deliver meaningful benefits to communities.

Global Partners Join Forces to Strengthen Trust in Science

The Together for Science and Health movement brings scientists, policymakers, government leaders, academic institutions and organizations from different sectors together to make scientific knowledge more accessible and useful in everyday life. Participating organizations will exchange practical experiences, share educational resources and develop partnerships that help communities understand scientific findings and recognize their value in protecting public health. These efforts are expected to encourage meaningful conversations between researchers and the public, creating opportunities for people to ask questions, understand scientific evidence and participate in decisions affecting their health.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that scientific progress has played an essential role in improving human health through vaccines, medicines, disease prevention and effective responses to health emergencies. He explained that science remains one of humanity's most powerful tools for protecting lives and improving well-being, making public confidence in scientific evidence an important foundation for healthier societies. Through this international movement, WHO and its partners want to strengthen trust, encourage innovation and help countries translate scientific discoveries into practical improvements in healthcare.

Three Global Priorities to Bring Science Closer to Communities

The movement focuses on three connected priorities that address how scientific knowledge is developed, understood and used to improve health outcomes across different populations. The priority involves strengthening relationships between science and society, giving communities more opportunities to engage with researchers and understand how scientific discoveries affect their daily lives. The second focuses on improving the use of reliable evidence in health policymaking, with the third dedicated to making scientific communication clearer, more open and accessible to people from different backgrounds.

Dr Sylvie Briand, WHO Chief Scientist and Acting Assistant Director-General for Health Systems, Access and Data, stressed that building lasting confidence in science requires cooperation among institutions, countries and communities. She described the movement as a shared space for open dialogue and collaboration, where people can exchange knowledge and work together instead of allowing disagreements to create deeper divisions. Her message highlighted that scientific knowledge belongs to everyone and should contribute to building healthier, fairer and more resilient societies through collective responsibility and informed participation.

Artificial Intelligence and Scientific Cooperation Shape the Future of Healthcare

The rapid development of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies is changing how people discover, interpret and exchange medical information, creating opportunities for wider access to scientific knowledge. Digital platforms can help researchers, healthcare professionals and communities communicate more effectively, making it increasingly important for people to understand the evidence behind health recommendations. WHO's initiative encourages stronger engagement between scientific experts and the public so that technological progress supports informed decisions and greater confidence in reliable health information.

Scientific evidence influences many aspects of everyday healthcare, from identifying infectious diseases and developing new treatments to improving prevention programmes and preparing health systems for future outbreaks. Turning these discoveries into real improvements depends on the willingness of individuals, families, communities and decision-makers to understand scientific findings and use them responsibly. By connecting institutions across countries and sectors, the new movement seeks to make scientific cooperation more practical and ensure that knowledge reaches communities that can benefit from it.

WHO is inviting organizations and institutions worldwide to join Together for Science and Health, contribute their expertise and networks, and participate in collaborative activities that strengthen trust in scientific evidence. The growing partnership offers opportunities to share successful approaches, support evidence-based health policies and improve communication between researchers, healthcare systems and the communities they serve. Its broader goal is to build a future where scientific progress is understood, trusted and used to improve health and development for people everywhere.