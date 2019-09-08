World premiere of Goutam Ghose's 'Raahgir' at Busan film fest

Ace director Goutam Ghose's latest venture 'Raahgir' (The Wayfarers) will have its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October. The film, starring Adil Hussain, Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome, will be screened under "A Window on Asian Cinema" section, the auteur said.

'Raahgir', a tale of empathy during the crisis, has been adapted from a short story by Bengali writer Prafulla Roy. A large part of the film has been shot in Jharkhand. "After the world premiere at Busan, we intend to screen the film at other prestigious festivals across the globe. In India, too, the film will be showcased at a festival and then released for public," he told PTI.

The National Award-winning director asserted that he wanted his film to travel festival circuits before its release in theatres to avoid indiscrimate sharing on the Internet. "With the emergence of digital media, there is always a chance that the film might be illegally uploaded on the Internet. This trend has impacted the film industry in a big way... Directors now have to be extra cautious during the first screening of their films," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)