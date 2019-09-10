International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 10-09-2019 15:07 IST
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress

Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician UrmilaMatondkar on Tuesday said she has resigned from the Congressparty, which she joined in March this year

Urmila cited 'petty in-house politics' in the Congressas a reason for her quitting the party

"My political and social sensibilities refuse to allowvested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fightpetty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal inMumbai Congress," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Actor
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019