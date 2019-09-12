A minor fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan's "Coolie No 1" at Filmistan studio here in the wee hours of Wednesday. The fire brigade control room was informed about the blaze in Filmistan studio in Goregaon West at 1.34 am, a civic official said.

A fire brigade team were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished at 4.15 am, the official said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident. Jackky Bhagnani, producer of the film, took to Twitter and wrote that he was thankful for all the parties concerned for their timely action.

"We would like to thank the Firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes," he tweeted. "Coolie No 1" is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name and is directed by David Dhawan.

