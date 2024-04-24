Varun Dhawan cuts his birthday cake with paps, see pictures

Marking his 37th birthday, actor Varun Dhawan met with Mumbai-based paps and interacted with them. He even cut the birthday cakes that were specially bought by the media for him.

In the viral pictures, Varun could be seen donning a pink shirt and blue jeans. He was all smiles as he received birthday wishes from fans and paparazzi. He also clicked pictures with fans who were waiting outside his residence. Prior to his birthday, Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower that was attended by their family members and close friends from the industry. Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, also attended the baby shower and shared a cute picture from the special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Varun shared the cake photo. It is a tiered cake with a cute little teddy on top. The caption reads, "Congratulations Nats & VD. Congrats VD & Natasha," followed by a pink heart emoji. On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paps who were stationed outside their residence.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght." Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. The movie is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. (ANI)

