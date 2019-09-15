Literature, art and architecture should be conserved for future generations: J-K Guv's advisor

People need to come together to conserve and preserve art, literature and architecture for future generations, Jammu and Kashmir Governor's advisor Farooq Khan said on Sunday during his visit to the Shashvat Art Gallery and Museum here. Khan spend over two hours at the state's biggest private art gallery and museum, and appreciated the efforts of the Abrol family in preserving it, an official spokesman said.

"Our art, literature, architecture - these are the hallmarks of human existence. They form a common thread that unites all civilizations and cultures, a celebration of our emotional lives and our society,” Khan said. The state government is already working for the "preservation of the rich heritage, but all of us need to collaborate to conserve and preserve such rich cultural traditions for our future generations", he said.

The gallery has rare and valuable manuscripts collected by Lala Rekhi Ram Abrol, who was a jeweller in the court of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Over 1,500 Pahari miniature paintings including those from the Basohli, Kashmir, Jammu and Kangra school of miniature paintings, are on display at the gallery along with rare Quranic manuscripts and art pieces.

Lala Rekhi Ram's grandsons Suresh Abrol Naresh, Rakesh and Vinod converted their three-storeyed home into the gallery and museum to preserve the collections. Khan invited the Abrols to work and collaborate closely with the state government in showcasing this to the world.

“You have an amazing collection of rich art work and this need to be shown to the people outside. I invite you to collaborate with the state government and we would help you showcase it at a bigger level in the whole country,” the advisor said. Making a special mention of a series of over 100 paintings on Guru Nanak, Khan said these would be showcased all over the country on behalf of the state government on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November this years.

