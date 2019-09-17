International Development News
Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar dies

PTI Kochi
Updated: 17-09-2019 12:14 IST
Noted Malayalam actor Sathar, known for his character roles in films, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday, film industry sources said. He was 67.

Sathar, who acted in many Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies, had been undergoing treatment for liver related ailments for quite sometime, they said. Beginning his career in mid-70s, Sathar handled lead roles in Malayalam movies.

He had acted worked in several films with actors like late Jayan. Sathar opted for negative roles in 1980s. He also acted in many Malayalam films of comedy genre.

"Parayan Baki Vachathu," which released in 2014 was his last movie. He will be laid to rest at a Juma masjid burial ground in Padinjare Kadungallur, sources said..

COUNTRY : India
