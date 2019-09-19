New video emerges of Canada's Trudeau wearing blackface makeup

New images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup emerged on Canadian television Thursday, throwing his floundering re-election bid into further disarray. Released by broadcaster Global News, and confirmed to AFP by his campaign as being Trudeau "in the early 1990s", it depicts him in ripped jeans and a T-shirt, his arms up and dark makeup on his face.

Late Wednesday Trudeau apologized after Time magazine published a photograph of him wearing brownface makeup at a party 18 years ago, and admitted to wearing dark makeup singing Harry Belafonte's 1959 hit Banana Boat Song at a separate high school talent contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)