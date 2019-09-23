Maha: Bodies of woman, 4 daughters found floating in well

Bodies of a woman and her four daughters were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, police said. The woman had left her home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, police said.

Earlier on Monday, the bodies of Ujjwala Baban Dhoke (35) and her daughters Vaishnavi (9), Durga (7), Aruhi (4) and Pallavi (1) were found in a well near the village, police said. Police are also checking if this was a case of mass suicide, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)