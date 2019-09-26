Woman gangraped in moving vehicle, thrown out

A woman was gangraped in a moving vehicle here while returning home after visiting her ailing six-year-old daughter in Agartala Medical College and was thrown out on a road in the town at around midnight by her tormentors before fleeing, a police official said on Thursday. The gruesome incident took place on Tuesday and the 32-year-old woman was thrown out of the vehicle near the circuit house here and admitted to G B Hospital later by the people who found her lying on the road.

Hospital sources said the condition of the woman is serious but stable. Her husband lodged a complaint at East Agartala women's police station on Wednesday and six men were arrested by Tripura police in connection with the crime the same day, the police official said.

The officer-in-charge of the police station, Mumtaz Hasina said the woman had boarded an auto rickshaw, whose driver was known to her on her way back home at around 7-30 pm. When the auto rickshaw driver took another route, the woman had protested but he had said that he was going via an alternative route to get more passengers. On the way four persons boarded in the vehicle and tied her mouth and hands.

They forcibly shifted her to a car and drove to Narsingarh, about 15 km away," Hasina said quoting the complaint filed by the woman's husband. At Narsingarh, four more persons who were waiting in the roadside jungle got into the car and all of them raped her there.

At around 11-30 pm that night the woman was thrown out of the car near the circuit house here. Later she was spotted by some people who admitted her to the hospital, Hasina said. Search is on for the rest of the accused, the police officer said.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik has condemned the incident and demanded speedy investigation into it and the arrest of the rest of the culprits..

