EU parliament 'not positive' about UK Brexit plan

PTI Brussels
Updated: 03-10-2019 00:40 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The head of the European Parliament's Brexit steering group warned Wednesday that MEPs were unimpressed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed new withdrawal agreement. "Tomorrow we will give point after point the reasons for that, what is not acceptable in the proposal," former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt said.

"The first assessment of nearly every member in the BSG was not positive at all," he said, suggesting the UK offer was not a serious attempt at reaching a deal but an effort to shift blame for a failure to Brussels.

COUNTRY : Belgium
