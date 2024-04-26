One Piece Chapter 1113 Detailed Summary: Know in Detail

The eagerly awaited One Piece chapter 1113 has finally been unveiled, providing fans with a mix of strategic visuals and startling revelations. This chapter, part of the globally popular Japanese manga series, continues to weave intricate narratives and character dynamics, further deepening the lore of the series.

One Piece Chapter 1113, titled "Stalemate", starts with a creative color spread. In this spread, Nico Robin is seen playing chess, using the Straw Hat crew as chess pieces. Each crew member represents a different piece: Luffy is the King, Chopper the Pawns, Franky and Jinbe are Rooks, Zoro and Sanji are Knights, Brooks and Usopp are Bishops, and Nami is the Queen.

This chapter follows the cliffhanger from One Piece chapter 1112, where Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars was shocked by something he found inside Punk Records. The One Piece chapter 1113 raw scans reveal that he discovered the still-living head and brain of Dr. Vegapunk, even though the doctor’s body was previously defeated.

The story then shows reactions from around the world, including characters like Merry, Kaya, and various marine locations. People are reacting to the news and Mars's discovery in places like Baldimore, the Twin Capes, Torino Kingdom, Hachinosu, and an unknown island in the Grand Line.

Back on Egghead Island, the plot thickens as Mars mistakenly destroys a regular snail, mistaking it for the Transmission Transponder Snail, which allows Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast to begin. This broadcast starts with the ominous message that “this world will sink into the sea.”

The chaos continues as Sanji, carrying Dr. Vegapunk’s body, arrives just in time to confront another Gorosei member, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, saving Bonney’s group. During this encounter, Sanji is attacked by Nusjuro in his yokai form, leading to a fight involving other allies.

As Dr. Vegapunk's message plays, characters such as Duval, Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, and Big News Morgans are shown reacting to his words. Concurrently, Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn approaches Nami's group, triggering a defensive effort to protect Nico Robin, who recognizes his voice from the Oharan genocide.

One Piece 1113 closes as Mars, still in his Itsumade form, returns to confront Vegapunk York. The Gorosei anxiously await Dr. Vegapunk’s next words, as the scene shifts to a view of the ocean floor, illustrating the gravity of Vegapunk’s warning.

One Piece chapter 1113 is set to be officially released on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 am JST.