IIT-Hyderabad creates VR experience for "oral historical narrative" of Begum Hayat Bakshi Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI): The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad has created a Virtual Reality Experience for an oral historical narrative of Begum Hayat Bakshi, a release from the premier institute said on Wednesday. Virtual Reality (VR) is one of the latest technologies in film-making.

An advantage of VR is its 360-degree immersive experience and using it in immersion, IIT Hyderabad has developed a virtual exploratory landscape which lets the user experience the historical monuments of Qutb Shahi like never before, it said. This 360-degree VR animation film trailer has been done on Begum Hayat Bakshi, considered to be one of the most influential women rulers of Medieval Deccan.

She has contributed to three generations of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. The story of Hayat Bakshi Begum is of women empowerment.

A trailer titled, 'Ma Saheba - The queen of Hyderabad', explores 360-degree VR animation as the latest technology of film, the release said. The VR Demonstrations will be available for the public on October 11 and 12 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, as part of the Hyderabad Design Week celebrations, the release added..

