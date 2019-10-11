3 of family killed, 4 injured as lorry hits car

Three members of a family were killed and four others injured in a road mishap near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district on Friday, police said. The family members of Saravanan, belonging to Tiruvarur district, were returning home after seeing him off at the Chennai airport when their car was hit by a lorry head-on, the police said.

Under the impact, Saravanan's father Somasundaram (65), mother Shanthi (60) and wife Sumithra (40) were killed on the spot. Four others, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to the government Sirkazhi hospital, they said. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)