LMIFW concludes on a high note with fashion for all

With an aim to phase out beauty and gender stereotypes, FDCI presents Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) closed on Saturday here. The fashion gala had ‘My fashion my tribe’ as its theme and ace designers Anamika Khanna, Wendell Rodricks, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Manish Arora showcased their collections on the finale with inclusivity at the centre of it.

The designers said the future of fashion can be secure only if the industry started creating clothes for people of all shapes, age, gender, height, colour and ethnicity. A special ramp with digital screen was created for the night, which started with lots of cheers for Anamika, the only female designer presenting at the finale.

The couturier, who had Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja present in the audience to support her, brought back her ubiquitous capes and dhoti drapes to the ramp in the shades of red, white, black and fuschia with a touch of green and yellow here and there. The contemporary clothing was adorned by heavy embroidery, patchwork, feathers and digital prints.

Anamika thanked FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi for inviting her to showcase at LMIFW and be a part of an endeavour she has “always believed in”. Singh, who is a regular on Delhi runway and has always believed in the idea of fashion with/for a cause, showcased his classic heady monochromes.

Easy-to-wear silhouettes like jackets, blazers, dresses, pants, shorts and skirts in white, with a hint of neon colours, made it to the designer’s presentation. Arora, one of the biggest Indian names in the global fashion scene and a rare sighting on the home ramp, brought his kitschy yet international expression to the runway.

His creations were dominated by the label’s signature neon colours, shimmer and sequence. Rodricks' presentation was an ode to island tribes as models of all shapes and sizes walked on Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" song “Wakanda”, donning his free-falling silhouettes.

The elaborate head gears, tribal painting on face and colours like white and beige made the models look like sea gods and goddesses. At the end of the show, the designers reiterated that differences don’t matter “when you are members of the same tribe”.

“We are thrilled to have four legendary designers, who had chalked the map for Indian aesthetics globally gave the grand finale a classic finish. “They were the leading lights whose attention to detail was unquestionable as their presentations showed how design may look diverse, but the grid remains congruous,” said Sethi.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut closed the show wearing a black-and-white ensemble.

