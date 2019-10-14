Gambling racket busted in Delhi, 58 arrested

Fifty-eight people involved in a gambling racket were arrested from a hotel in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Monday. The arrests were made on Sunday during a raid conducted at the hotel on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road following a tip-off, they said.

"During the raid, 58 people, found to be involved in gambling activities, were arrested from the spot and cash worth Rs 11 lakh was recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said. More than 6,000 tokens used in gambling were also seized, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the racket was being run by three people -- Jagjit, Dinesh and Sajid, he added. The DCP said Jagjit was the mastermind of the racket.

"The three men had created a WhatsApp group in which they shared on daily basis details about the probable places where they could carry out the gambling activities and the nearby locations of the destinations," Arya said. Later, they would share the details of the exact location through other means, he added.

Investigations revealed that Jagjit, Dinesh and Sajid had shifted base to the hotel on Sunday only, Arya said. They will be taken into two-day police remand to get details about the places where they have conducted gambling activities so far, he said.

The hotel manager and its owner have been booked and legal action will be taken against them as per the Licensing Act, the DCP said.

