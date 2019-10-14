Irfan Pathan all set to make cinema debut Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI): Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his cinema debut, with the left-arm pacer being roped in for a Tamil film featuring popular star Vikram. The producers of the film, who have tentatively titled the movie 'ChiyaanVikram58,' announced taking Pathan on-board the film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Vikram is addressed as 'Chiyaan' by his fans. "Proud and honoured to introduce @IrfanPathan in #ChiyaanVikram58 in a super stylish action avatar!! Welcome on Board sir and wish you a sensational debut," the film's co-producer Seven Screen Studio said on Twitter.

Gnanamuthu has directed the critically acclaimed crime thrillers 'Demonte Colony' and 'Imaikka Nodigal', the latter featuring popular Hindi cinema director Anurag Kashyap in a leading role. Gnanmuthu tweeted: "Welcome on board @IrfanPathan Can't wait to unleash your new avatar to the audience!! Time for some solid action!!." The director also tweeted a picture of himself and Pathan..

