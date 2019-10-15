Sahitya Kala Parishad's new festival aims to revive interest in theatre

From gender sensitisation to communalism, a new theatre festival by Sahitya Kala Parishad will showcase plays dealing with some of the pressing issues of the times. The "Bharatmuni Rang Utsav" by the Delhi government's art and culture wing, is aimed at reviving interest in the theatrical arts, organisers said.

The two-day event that begins on October 21, will see four solo as well as group performances at the LTG Auditorium here. The opening play -- "Kaalantar" will depict how women are treated in the society while drawing parallels between the modern age women and Draupadi and Gandhari from the "Mahabharata".

The following act "Zahar" explores the conflicts in a husband-wife relationship. The first day will also see Chandra Shekar Sharma's "Prem Parinde" and "Dukani" by Himmat Singh Negi.

"Theatre is one of the quintessential art forms of reinterpretation and this needs to be revived. I am glad to see we have many talented artistes who are coming together on such a big platform. This is one of the cultural events that the Delhi audience should look forward to," Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, said in a statement. The event will also see a theatrical depiction of Hindu mythological epic "Ramayan" on the second day, which will be followed by Vashisht Upadhyay's "Aao Tanik Prem Kare".

The last day will witness Prasoon Naren's "Vaishnav ki Fislan" that talks about the religious hypocrisy prevailing in society. The festival will come to a close on October 22 with "Shahidsaaj" by Vijay Singh.

