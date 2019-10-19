International Development News
Salman's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 19-10-2019 16:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, better known as `Shera', has joined the Shiv Sena. Singh joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray at their residence `Matoshree' in suburban Bandra on Friday night.

The Sena announced Singh's entry on its Twitter handle, with his photo with the Thackerays. Singh's entry into politics comes ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls..

COUNTRY : India
