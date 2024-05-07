Grape-accented Zendaya leads garden-themed looks at Met Gala

Zendaya wore a dark blue gown adorned with grape clusters and Lana Del Rey donned a dramatic headpiece with tree branches, two of the head-turning looks at this year's garden-themed Met Gala on Monday. Stars were told to dress in "Garden of Time" attire for the invite-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits. Attendees walked a white and green carpet surrounded by lush foliage and white flowers up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Film and TV star Zendaya, a host of this year's event, sported heavy eyeliner and a blue lamé and organza bias-cut dress worn over a duchess satin corset. Designed by John Galliano, the gown featured clusters of grapes on a hip and arm, a large ruffle on one side and a blue hummingbird on a shoulder. Del Rey, the Grammy-nominated singer, stood out in a beige, corseted Alexander McQueen gown and a headpiece with natural hawthorn branches. The branches were draped with sheer tulle that fell below her face.

A high-profile annual event, the Met Gala is a benefit for the New York museum and marks the opening of its Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. This year's exhibit, called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will feature rare items that have been dormant in the Costume Institute's permanent collection, including designs so fragile that they will be displayed only through animation and projections.

Jennifer Lopez, another Met Gala host, wore a beaded, see-through Schiaparelli gown and a butterfly-shaped necklace. Singer Rita Ora arrived in strings of long, colorful beads that swung as she walked and revealed a skintight, nude-colored bodysuit underneath. She was accompanied by her husband, film director Taika Waititi.

Many attendees chose a floral look. Queen Latifah sported a black dress and jacket with large, orange bird of paradise accents. Demi Moore wore a black structured gown made out of vintage wallpaper that featured pink and white flowers. Ariana Grande sparkled in an ivory gown with a mother-of-pearl bodice and posed with Cynthia Erivo, her co-star in an upcoming film adaptation of Broadway musical "Wicked." Erivo wore a two-piece black outfit covered in pink petals.

Among the men, musician Lil Nas X donned an ivory suit and jacket with 56,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals arranged in large, gleaming swaths. Members of K-Pop boy band Stray Cats also walked the carpet, in matching suits. Chinese-owned TikTok, which faces a U.S. ban unless its owners sell the social media app to allay security concerns, was among the sponsors of the event. TikTok's CEO Shou Chew was named an honorary co-chair of the gala and was expected to mingle with guests.

Outside the event, pro-Palestinian protesters on Madison Avenue tried to draw attention to the Gaza war. Police made some arrests to contain the protests, the New York Times reported.

